Asher Goar named to Citadel lists
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Asher Goar of Anderson is among the more than 90 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the fall 2022 semester at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. He has been named to both the president’s and dean’s lists.
Yost named to Wilkes dean’s list
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Alexa Yost of Alexandria was named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for the fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 GPA and carry at least 12 credits.
Hittle named to dean’s list
EVANSVILLE — Nicholas Hittle has been named to the Romain College of Business dean’s list. The college is dual accredited in both accounting and business.
He places among the top students at the University of Southern Indiana and gives him the added distinction of academic excellence in one of the top 2% of business schools worldwide.
He is the son of Bob Hittle of Anderson.
DePauw dean’s list recipients named
GREENCASTLE — The following local students have been named to DePauw University’s Fall 2022 dean’s list:
Anderson: William Wood
Pendleton: Neil Brown, Christian Jones, and Grace McKinney
The Herald Bulletin