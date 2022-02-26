PH’s Etchison on Butler dean’s list
Jadah Etchison, a 2021 graduate of Pendleton Heights High School, attends Butler University and received a fall 2021 grade point average of 4.0 and earned a place on the dean’s list in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
The dean’s list is awarded to the top 20% of students.
Jadah is the daughter of Brittnie Etchison, granddaughter to Jim (Jr) and Sheila Vaughn and great-granddaughter to Jim and Sandy Vaughn.
Lutz on dean’s list at Cedarville U.
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Kara Lutz of Anderson has been named to the dean’s honor list for Fall 2021 at Cedarville University.
Lutz is majoring in accounting.
This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
