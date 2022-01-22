LOGO21 ACADEMIC ACCOLADES.jpg

DePauw names dean’s list honors

GREENCASTLE — DePauw University has announced its Fall 2021 dean’s list recipients. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Local residents honored are Macy Brown of Pendleton, Neil Brown of Pendleton, Aaron Candiano of Anderson, Kate Cowger of Pendleton, Christian Jones of Pendleton and William Wood of Anderson

The Herald Bulletin

