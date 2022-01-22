DePauw names dean’s list honors
GREENCASTLE — DePauw University has announced its Fall 2021 dean’s list recipients. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Local residents honored are Macy Brown of Pendleton, Neil Brown of Pendleton, Aaron Candiano of Anderson, Kate Cowger of Pendleton, Christian Jones of Pendleton and William Wood of Anderson
The Herald Bulletin
