Area residents named to dean’s list at Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University congratulates 322 undergraduate students who were named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list.
The following local students are on the list:
Mitchell Cobb, of Pendleton, majoring in exercise science & fitness
Sydney Dillmon, of Anderson, majoring in psychology
Zachary Hood, of Elwood, majoring in biology-chemistry
Madalynn Mercer, of Anderson, majoring in psychology
Abigail Rosenkrans, of Pendleton, majoring in biology-chemistry
Lauren Smith, of Anderson, majoring in business management
Rachel Soden, of Anderson, majoring in history
Dailey makes dean’s list at Monmouth College
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Megan Dailey, of Pendleton, a social science education major at Monmouth College, has made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students needed to take at least three academic credits while maintaining a GPA of at least 3.5.
She is the daughter of Micheal D. and Jami S. Dailey of Pendleton.
Jordan Benefiel honored as APSU 2022 graduate
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University has announced that Jordan Benefiel, of Anderson, was one of the more than 1,200 graduates to receive degrees at the commencement ceremony on Dec. 9, 2022.
Beth Allen named to dean’s list at Miami U.
OXFORD, Ohio — Beth Allen was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2022-23 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Allen is from Anderson, and is earning a bachelor of arts in public health, chemistry.
