Residents named to President’s List
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following students are among approximately 720 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement for fall 2022.
To qualify, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
• Cheri Escalante, a Junior Biblical Counseling major from Anderson, was named to the President’s List.
• Sydney Tipton, a Sophomore Accounting major from Anderson, was named to the President’s List.
Bob Jones students named to dean’s list
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following students are among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester. Named to the list were:
• Pierson Plew, a junior kinesiology major, Anderson
• Remington Vosburgh, a junior business administration major, Alexandria
• Sophia Vosburgh, a freshman fashion design major, Alexandria