IU Kokomo excellence

KOKOMO — Indiana University Kokomo students earned academic honors for the fall 2019 semester. Students are listed by hometown:

Alexandria: Madison Moore, Mallory Catherine Naselroad, and Mary Kaitlin Sayre.

Anderson: Kelsie Victoria Busby, Alison Marie Cartwright, Polina Victorovna Chevtaeva, Theresa Lynn Collis, and Austin Michael Ventura

Arcadia: Zachary Austin Kinkead

Atlanta: Lilly Anne Duvall

Elwood: Courtney Lee Altherr, Garrett Michael Elder, Elli Isabel Ferguson, Kennedee J. Franklin, and Dylan Rawles

Fairmount: Jennifer Rochelle Brown, Alana D. Hartley, and Kelsey Lois Kohlmorgen

Fortville: Haley Bethanne Abel

Ingalls: Jocilyn Claus

Lapel: David Lee Crosley, Allison Haley Lehman, and Brooke Troutman

Middletown: Macee Lee Rudy

Pendleton: Justin Lee Reed and Bryce Eston Stull

Summitville: Haiden Laine Hiatt

Bob Jones students honored

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following students are among approximately 670 Bob Jones University students named to the president’s list for high academic achievement during the Fall 2019 semester: Julia Maier of Anderson and Isabel Vosburgh of Alexandria.

The following students are among over 900 Bob Jones University students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester: Samuel Dollens, Abigail Plew, Preslie Plew and Grant Proctor, all of Anderson

Students named to Trine list

ANGOLA — Students from Trine University were named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 term. Area students named to the list include:

Alexandria: Zachary Deutsch, Samantha Libler

Anderson: Michael Swango, Noah Weston

Lapel: Taylor Murdock

Pendleton: Seth Moore, Kylie Wolverton

Summitville: Levi Bott

DePauw names dean’s list

GREENCASTLE — The following students were named to DePauw University’s fall 2019 dean’s list:

Anderson: Aaron Candiano, Preston McNeal, Brenda Rodriguez, Hailey Short, William Wood

Pendleton: Macy Brown, Kate Cowger

