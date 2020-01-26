Academic Accolades
KOKOMO — Indiana University Kokomo students earned academic honors for the fall 2019 semester. Students are listed by hometown:
Alexandria: Madison Moore, Mallory Catherine Naselroad, and Mary Kaitlin Sayre.
Anderson: Kelsie Victoria Busby, Alison Marie Cartwright, Polina Victorovna Chevtaeva, Theresa Lynn Collis, and Austin Michael Ventura
Arcadia: Zachary Austin Kinkead
Atlanta: Lilly Anne Duvall
Elwood: Courtney Lee Altherr, Garrett Michael Elder, Elli Isabel Ferguson, Kennedee J. Franklin, and Dylan Rawles
Fairmount: Jennifer Rochelle Brown, Alana D. Hartley, and Kelsey Lois Kohlmorgen
Fortville: Haley Bethanne Abel
Ingalls: Jocilyn Claus
Lapel: David Lee Crosley, Allison Haley Lehman, and Brooke Troutman
Middletown: Macee Lee Rudy
Pendleton: Justin Lee Reed and Bryce Eston Stull
Summitville: Haiden Laine Hiatt
Bob Jones students honored
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following students are among approximately 670 Bob Jones University students named to the president’s list for high academic achievement during the Fall 2019 semester: Julia Maier of Anderson and Isabel Vosburgh of Alexandria.
The following students are among over 900 Bob Jones University students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester: Samuel Dollens, Abigail Plew, Preslie Plew and Grant Proctor, all of Anderson
Students named to Trine list
ANGOLA — Students from Trine University were named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 term. Area students named to the list include:
Alexandria: Zachary Deutsch, Samantha Libler
Anderson: Michael Swango, Noah Weston
Lapel: Taylor Murdock
Pendleton: Seth Moore, Kylie Wolverton
Summitville: Levi Bott
DePauw names dean’s list
GREENCASTLE — The following students were named to DePauw University’s fall 2019 dean’s list:
Anderson: Aaron Candiano, Preston McNeal, Brenda Rodriguez, Hailey Short, William Wood
Pendleton: Macy Brown, Kate Cowger
