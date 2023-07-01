McIntyre named to dean’s list
BEREA, Ohio — Olivia McIntyre of Pendleton, a graduate of Pendleton Heights High School majoring in nursing, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
Jacobs named to president’s list
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Darcy Jacobs has been named to The University of Alabama president’s list for spring semester 2023.
Dailey named to dean’s list
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Megan Dailey of Pendleton, a member of the Class of 2024 at Monmouth College, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
The Herald Bulletin