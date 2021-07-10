Academic Accolades: July 10

Dickmann Award goes to Garard
Evelyn Garard, a recent graduate of Pendleton Heights High School, was honored by the Anderson Rotary Club on June 29 with the annual Dickmann Award for community service, which carries a $1,200 scholarship.
The daughter of Brennen and Christine Garard, she plans to attend Purdue University and major in interior design and minor in Spanish.
The award’s recipient may choose a charity to receive an equal $1,200 grant, and Garard chose the Mahoning Valley Christian Service Camp in Rushville.
Garard wrote, “Mahoning Valley Christian Service Camp will be provided additional funds to impact the lives of impressionable children all year long. They rely almost entirely on outside donations.”
Board member Jeff Fawbush represented the camp at the Rotary meeting to receive the $1,200 award.
The award was created through a $100,000 endowment established in 1998 by Charles H. and Hazel Dickmann. The goal is to encourage Madison County high school students to engage in community service.
The late Mr. Dickmann was a Rotary member, and the award is presented annually at a Rotary meeting. The honor has provided nearly $68,000 to 40 student winners and 38 community organizations.
The Herald Bulletin
