Graham makes president’s list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Robin Graham of Anderson was named to The University of Alabama president’s list for spring 2020.

Miller makes dean’s list

FINDLAY, Ohio — Trenton Miller of Anderson was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay.

Hitchcock graduates

from Wichita St.

WICHITA, Kan. — More than 2,000 students completed degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2020.

Anderson resident Missi R. Hitchcock received a bachelor of science degree in dental hygiene-completion.

Locals graduate from Connections

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 750 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy as part of the Class of 2020.

Area residents include:

Anderson: Emily Hayden, Jamira Lewis, Zachary Hill, Breelyn Slack, Jeremy Gniffke, Brackan Fries, Kameron Bowen, Alexander Paulson, Doria Phelps, Jacob Friis, Nathan Rockhill

Alexandria: Anne Cosner

Pendleton: McAllister Craig, Mercedes Gregg

Locals graduate from IU Kokomo

KOKOMO — Two hundred eighty-eight IU University Kokomo students earned degrees in May 2020. The graduates represent 29 Indiana counties, seven states, and one Canadian province.

Local students earning degrees include:

Alexandria: Sarah Holder, nursing

Anderson: Michelle Lee Eskew, nursing

Arcadia: Shelby Anne Hoover, nursing

Atlanta: Morgan Ashley Kleinman, nursing

Cicero: Gwendalyn B. Hunter, nursing

Elwood: Elli Isabel Ferguson, health sciences; Haley Kathryn Hoover, nursing

Fairmount: Alana D. Hartley, public administration; Mallorie Gabrielle Havens, nursing

Lapel: Brooke Troutman, psychology

Local students on Manchester list

A total of 417 students engaged in study at Manchester University are on the spring 2020 Dean’s List.

Students from the area include:

Alexandria: Hannah Murphy

Anderson: Carli Skinner

Elwood: Madison Dailey, Mikayla Harris, Brooke Mosbaugh

Pendleton: Sydney Sexson

