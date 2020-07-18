Graham makes president’s list
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Robin Graham of Anderson was named to The University of Alabama president’s list for spring 2020.
Miller makes dean’s list
FINDLAY, Ohio — Trenton Miller of Anderson was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay.
Hitchcock graduates
from Wichita St.
WICHITA, Kan. — More than 2,000 students completed degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2020.
Anderson resident Missi R. Hitchcock received a bachelor of science degree in dental hygiene-completion.
Locals graduate from Connections
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 750 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy as part of the Class of 2020.
Area residents include:
Anderson: Emily Hayden, Jamira Lewis, Zachary Hill, Breelyn Slack, Jeremy Gniffke, Brackan Fries, Kameron Bowen, Alexander Paulson, Doria Phelps, Jacob Friis, Nathan Rockhill
Alexandria: Anne Cosner
Pendleton: McAllister Craig, Mercedes Gregg
Locals graduate from IU Kokomo
KOKOMO — Two hundred eighty-eight IU University Kokomo students earned degrees in May 2020. The graduates represent 29 Indiana counties, seven states, and one Canadian province.
Local students earning degrees include:
Alexandria: Sarah Holder, nursing
Anderson: Michelle Lee Eskew, nursing
Arcadia: Shelby Anne Hoover, nursing
Atlanta: Morgan Ashley Kleinman, nursing
Cicero: Gwendalyn B. Hunter, nursing
Elwood: Elli Isabel Ferguson, health sciences; Haley Kathryn Hoover, nursing
Fairmount: Alana D. Hartley, public administration; Mallorie Gabrielle Havens, nursing
Lapel: Brooke Troutman, psychology
Local students on Manchester list
A total of 417 students engaged in study at Manchester University are on the spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Students from the area include:
Alexandria: Hannah Murphy
Anderson: Carli Skinner
Elwood: Madison Dailey, Mikayla Harris, Brooke Mosbaugh
Pendleton: Sydney Sexson
