Masons award two scholarships
ANDERSON — Lauren K. England, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory D. England, and Aaron J. Candiano, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Candiano, have each received a $1,300 Masonic scholarship from the Scholarship Board of the Grand Lodge of Indiana, Free and Accepted Masons.
The Grand Lodge of Indiana Scholarship Board distributes earnings from an endowment, making it one of the largest fraternal scholarship funds in the country. In the years of its operation, more than $6 million in scholarships have helped more than 7,000 Hoosier students realize their educational goals. Children and stepchildren of Master Masons, and Master Masons themselves, who demonstrate academic merit, financial need and community participation may apply for scholarships if they are attending an Indiana college or university.
England and Candiano were sponsored by their fathers, who are members of Fellowship Lodge 681, F&AM.
England plans to apply the Masonic scholarship toward her first year at Indiana State University, and Candiano will apply his toward his first year at DePauw University.
Community Auxiliary gives scholarships
ANDERSON — Community Hospital Anderson Auxiliary awards the Carolyn Bolles Scholarship to Madison County high school seniors entering the medical field. This year’s award winners are:
• Aubrey Adair of Frankton, attending Huntington University
• Kyla Brown of Frankton, attending Indiana Wesleyan University
• Madelyn Caugill of Pendleton Heights, attending Marian University
This is a $1,500 scholarship, renewable for four years, for a total of $6,000.
Other recipients who will be renewing their scholarships are Colleen Matthew, Mandie Flora, Stacy Hayden, Delaney Savage, McKenzie Neeley, Hanna Young, Alexandria Crouse, Lindsie Chaplin and Carlie Ellison, making a total of 12 scholarships totaling $18,000 awarded by the Auxiliary for the 2019-20 school year.
