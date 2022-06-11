Locals among ICCA graduates
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 125 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Career Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2022, including Damaris Beach and Jashawn White, both of Anderson.
Buskirk receives Next Gen prize
MARION — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education recently awarded 200 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarships. Twelve of the recipients will be joining the Indiana Wesleyan University community and pursuing an education degree.
Among the scholarship recipients is Abby Buskirk of Shenandoah High School.
Students were selected through a competitive process and will receive $7,500 annually (up to $30,000 total) for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college. Students needed to have a 3.5 cumulative GPA, graduate in the top 20% of their high school class or earn a score in the 20th percentile on the ACT or SAT to qualify for the scholarship.
The Herald Bulletin