Area students named to Trine President's List
ANGOLA — Students from Trine University's main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences were named to the President's List for the Spring 2020 term. To earn President's List honors, these students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
The following area students were named to the President's List:
Alexandria: Zachary Deutsch, echanical engineering; Samantha Libler, English
Anderson: Bradley Riser, chemical engineering; Brady Stohler, computer science and information tech; Bryce Stohler, computer science and information tech; Michael Swango, software engineering; Noah Weston, chemical engineering
Lapel: Taylor Murdock, criminal justice
Pendleton: Seth Moore, exercise science; Kylie Wolverton, exercise science
