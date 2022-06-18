Celena Mercer named to dean’s list
SEARCY, Ark. — Celena Mercer, a senior studying middle level education, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.
The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, university provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Flora graduates from Cedarville
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Nicole Flora of Anderson graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2022 with an undergraduate degree in early child education.
Thomas receives graduate degree
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Mason Thomas of Pendleton graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2022 with a Doctor of Pharmacy.
Jamisen Fogle named to dean’s list
FRANKLIN, Mass. — Jamisen Fogle of Anderson has earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Dean College.
Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
