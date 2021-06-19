Scholarships for Frankton students
INDIANAPOLIS — Local students preparing to become teachers are among this year’s recipients of the state’s Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to state Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown.
The scholarship program awards $7,500 annually to 200 high-achieving students who commit to teaching in the state for at least 5 years after graduating college. These local students are among this year’s 200 scholarship recipients: Micah Brooks and Kayla Quimby of Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School
Balser graduates from Connections
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Career Academy, a tuition-free, full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2021, including Jerynn Balser from Anderson.
Students named to Trine lists
ANGOLA — The following local Trine University students were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 term: Blaine Harvey of Anderson, Bradley Riser of Anderson.
The following local Trine University students were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2021 term: Seth Moore and Kylie Wolverton of Pendleton; Sherrie Riser, Ethan Smith, Michael Swango and Noah Weston of Anderson
Cedarville dean’s lists announced
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — The following local students were named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University for spring semester 2021: Chelsea Baker of Pendleton and Kara Lutz of Anderson
The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for spring semester 2021: Nicole Flora of Anderson and Lauren Lutz of Anderson.
Kaufmann earns English degree
GROVE CITY, Penn. — Hannah Kaufmann recently earned a degree from Grove City College on May 15, 2021. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and is from Pendleton.
Mercer named to Harding dean’s list
SEARCY, Ark. — Celena Mercer of Anderson, a junior middle level education major, is among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.
Trine students complete degrees
ANGOLA — The following local Trine University students completed requirements to earn their degrees at the end of the Spring 2021 semester: Dylan Barron of Anderson, sport management; Dylan Dowling of Alexandria, design engineering technology; Noah Weston of Anderson, chemical engineering
3 get Purdue alumni awards
ANDERSON — The Purdue Alumni Club of Anderson/Madison County has awarded $1,000 scholarships to three area graduating seniors who will attend Purdue University this fall. Their selection was based on outstanding scholarship.
The winners are Landon Alumbaugh, son of Jim and Wendy Alumbaugh, and a graduate of Anderson; Jason Bale, son of Bryce and Carrie Bale, and also a graduate of Anderson; Evelyn Gerard, daughter of Brennen and Christine Gerard and a graduate of Pendleton Heights.
The recipients of the David Davis Purdue Scholarship for $1,000 are Ryan Smith, a graduate of Frankton High School and the son of Matthew and Cynthia Smith, and Riley Sullivan whose parents are Mark and Trisha Sullivan. He is a graduate of Elwood High School.
AU names dean’s list
ANDERSON — The following students have been named to the Anderson University Dean’s List for spring 2021. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0.
Alexandria: Abigail Burnett, Kaitlyn Davis, Leah Priest, Rachael Shaver, Elijah Burnett, and Melinda Surface.
Anderson: Joshua Kline, Samantha Aikin, Sarah Aleshire, Jessica Bailey, Hailey Bischoff, Johnathan Elder, Raven Evans, Caleb Faulkner, Brandi Foley, Daniel Gaines, Shannon Galyan, Kaylee Gammon-Alfonso, William Jackson, Kayden Key, Kaleb McClay, Tameka Mendez, Marlee Miller, Megan Moran, Ian Napier, Amanda Orbik, Caleb Overstreet, Valerie Porter, Kelsie Purciful, Alondra Quezada, Thomas Reed, Lacie Roberts, Annie Smith, Victoria Storm, Heather Surface, Morgan Wood, Rachel Woodlock, Betsy McKinney, Joseph Stern, Graeme States, Hannah Stockwell, Dylan Dowden, Andrew Pape, Michael Schoen, Griffin Davidson, Rachel Roy, Stuart Erny, Samantha Kulesa, Dustin Dowden, Eduardo Gomez, Denise Ngop, Jordan Strawn, Montana Norrick, Caroline States, Aleah Sills, Kathryn Barnes, Hannah Johnson, Julia Beeler, Mickala Winans, Jared Baker, Carson Wallace, Izabella Kelly-Rigney, Haley Bronnenberg, Kathryn Shadoan, Adriana Luna, Taylor Ohlheiser, Preston Grant, LeeAnn Edwards, Kaylee Watson, Nita Mabbitt, Jazmine Warren, Joshua Soden, Claudia Rodriguez, Connor Carr, Jonah Vallance, Makynlee Taylor, Gary Elleman, William Lashbrook, Joanna Essex, Megan Sundheimer, Daniesha Brown, Katherine Essick, Aimee Cook, Samuel Warren.
Daleville: Taylor Gillum and Grahm Reedy.
Frankton: Maggie Mattingly, Evan Doan, and Maddison Granger.
Lapel: Evan Russell, Noelle Loller, Karlie Sutton, and Sydney Rusche.
Pendleton: Alyssa Hall, Gabrielle Kramer, Alaina Glover, Tina Riffey, Joanna Webb, Taylor Mirowski, Jayden Brown, Taylor Fort, Mariah Hunter, Jackson Long, and Coleton Miller.
