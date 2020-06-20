Local student named to Bluffton dean’s list
BLUFFTON, Ohio — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the spring 2020 term.
Patrick Spillman of Anderson has been named to the dean’s list with distinction. He is a graduate of Frankton High School and the son of J.R. and Michelle Spillman.
Alumbaugh named to Trine dean’s list
ANGOLA — Dakotah Alumbaugh of Anderson, a Trine University student, earned dean’s list recognition for the spring 2020 term. Alumbaugh is majoring in electrical engineering.
Rodriguez graduates from DePauw
GREENCASTLE — On May 17, DePauw held a virtual recognition ceremony to celebrate the achievements of the graduating class of 2020. The ceremony can be viewed in its entirety on the University website and on DePauw University’s YouTube channel.
Brenda Rodriguez of Anderson earned her cum laude graduate global health degree.
2 students named to Evansville dean’s list
EVANSVILLE — More than 770 students were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at University of Evansville.
Alexandria’s Monica Watkins, majoring in communication, and Maggie Phelps, majoring in athletic training, both were named to the list.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Foreman graduates from Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio — Hillary Foreman of Anderson graduated with a Master of Arts from Ohio University.
More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020.
Kaufmann makes Grover City dean’s list
GROVE CITY, Pa. — Hannah Kaufmann, an English major at Grove City College from Pendleton, has been named to the dean’s list with High Distinction for the spring 2020 semester.
She is a 2017 graduate of Pendleton Heights High School and is the daughter of Jill Brooks of Pendleton.
Troutman graduates from Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C.— Bailey R. Troutman of Lapel graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Arts degree in communication, technology and society.
Troutman was among more than 4,007 students who received degrees awarded in May.
