Five Bolles Scholarship recipients announced
ANDERSON — The Community Hospital Anderson Auxiliary has awarded the Carolyn Bolles Scholarship to five Madison County high school 2022 graduates who plan to enter the medical field. The $1,500 scholarship is renewable for four years, for a total of $6,000.
This year’s recipients, with high school alma mater and college they plan to attend are:
Emma Ewer, Madison Grant High School, Indiana Wesleyan University
Kaylee Guillemette, Elwood High School, Ball State University
Ally Honeycutt, Alexandria-Monroe High School, Indiana Wesleyan University
Emma Jackley, Lapel High School, Ball State University
Prachi Patel, Pendleton Heights High School, Indiana University Bloomington
University of Findlay announces 2021-22 graduates
FINDLAY, Ohio — University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees and were invited to walk in the university’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7.
A total of 790 graduates earned doctoral, masters, bachelors or associate degrees for the academic year 2021-22.
Local students include:
Trenton Miller of Anderson received the following: Bachelor of Science in Economics and Bachelor of Science in Finance. Miller graduated from the university with the academic designation of summa cum laude.
Cassandra Morefield of Lapel received the following: Bachelor of Science in Forensic Biology.
