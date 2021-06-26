Bolles scholarship awarded to four
ANDERSON — The Community Hospital Anderson Auxiliary has awarded the Carolyn Bolles Scholarship to four local 2021 high school graduates who plan to enter the medical field.
The $1,500 scholarship is renewable for four years, for a total of $6000.
This year’s recipients, with high school alma mater and college they plan to attend are: Kenzie Fisher, Frankton High School, Indiana University Kokomo; Urja Patel, Pendleton Heights High School, Indiana University Bloomington; Allison Johnson, Elwood High School, Ball State University; Audrey Shepherd, Frankton High School, Indiana Wesleyan University
Other recipients who will be renewing their scholarships include: Hanna Young, Indiana University Kokomo; Lindsie Chaplin, Huntington University; Carlie Ellison, Anderson University; Aubrey Adair, University of North Alabama; Kyla Brown, Indiana Wesleyan University; Lauren Lutz, Cedarville University; Taylor Smith, IUPUI; Kirsten VanHorn, Ball State University; and Jesse McCurdy, Calvin University.
In all, 13 scholarships totaling $19,500 were awarded by the auxiliary for the 2021-2022 school year.
Ricker receives degree
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Trinity Christian College celebrated commencement on May 8 and honored the graduates of the Class of 2021.
Audrey Ricker of Anderson received a bachelor of arts degree.
