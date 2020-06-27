Shenandoah seniors honored with award
CADIZ — The Cadiz Alumni Association has announced its $500 scholarship recipients for year 2020.
This award is given to seniors of Shenandoah High School. They must be a descendant of a Cadiz graduate.
This year’s recipients are Allison King, a descendant of Linda Youngs King, grandmother (1964), and LeRoy Smith, great-grandfather (1948); and Madelyn Jenkins, a descendant of Russell Weisheit, great-grandfather (1943).
Lutz named to dean’s honor list
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Kara Lutz of Anderson has been named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University.
Lutz is majoring in Spanish education-multi-age and was named to the dean’s honor list for spring 2020. This recognition required Lutz to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Smith named to dean’s list
OXFORD, Ohio — Laura Smith was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2019-20 spring semester.
Smith, from Anderson, is majoring in theater and English: creative writing.
