Trine U. students complete degrees

ANGOLA — These local Trine University students completed degrees at the end of the spring semester.

Anderson: Colton Brooks and Matthew Childs

Alexandria: Zachary Deutsch, Blaine Harvey, Sherrie Riser, Brady Stohler and Bryce Stohler

Pendleton: Noah Gaar

Lapel: Taylor Murdock

Pendleton: Alyssa Moore and Kylie Wolverton

Resident graduates from Harding U.

SEARCY, Ark. — Mikalah Hanes of Lapel is one of more than 700 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2022 during a commencement ceremony on May 7.

Hanes received a Educational Specialist Degree in clinical mental health counseling.

