Trine U. students complete degrees
ANGOLA — These local Trine University students completed degrees at the end of the spring semester.
Anderson: Colton Brooks and Matthew Childs
Alexandria: Zachary Deutsch, Blaine Harvey, Sherrie Riser, Brady Stohler and Bryce Stohler
Pendleton: Noah Gaar
Lapel: Taylor Murdock
Pendleton: Alyssa Moore and Kylie Wolverton
Resident graduates from Harding U.
SEARCY, Ark. — Mikalah Hanes of Lapel is one of more than 700 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2022 during a commencement ceremony on May 7.
Hanes received a Educational Specialist Degree in clinical mental health counseling.
