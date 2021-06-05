Robinson named to dean’s list
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Madelyn Robinson of Anderson was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2021 semester.
Athletes named to honor society
GREENCASTLE — A DePauw-record 103 student-athletes earned induction into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society this year, and they are among the more than 700 Tigers student-athletes to be recognized since the organization was founded at DePauw in 1996.
Local residents include Aaron Candiano of Anderson and Kate Cowger of Pendleton.
