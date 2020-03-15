Richardson earns spot on dean’s list

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. — More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the fall 2019 semester Deans’ List.

Luke Richardson of Lapel was among those honored for academic excellence.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.

Hubble named to dean’s list

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Kalin E. Hubble of Anderson has been named to the Defiance College fall semester 2019 dean’s list.

