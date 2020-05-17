Local residents earn degree from WGU
SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
ANDERSON: Taryn Harvey, nursing; Suzanna Jameson, interdisciplinary studies (K-8) degree; Chad Soden, master's in educational leadership; Katrina Beaver, nursing; Jennifer Marshall, accounting; Sheila Horton, nursing; Allison Sage, business - human resource management; Whitney Finley, nursing; and Zach Newby, master's in curriculum and instruction degree.
PENLDETON: Michelle Bassel; Diane Cox, nursing; and Tricia Garza, nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.