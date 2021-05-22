LOGO19 Academic Accolades

Local students make dean’s list

GREENVILLE, SC — The following students are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Samuel Dollens, a junior nursing major from Anderson.

  • Abigail Plew, a senior cross-cultural service major from Anderson.
  • Pierson Plew, a freshman kinesiology major from Anderson.
  • Gabriel Proctor, a sophomore kinesiology major from Anderson.
  • Grant Proctor, a senior health sciences major from Anderson.

