Huser earns dentistry doctorate
KNIGHTSTOWN — Jannaye S. Huser of Anderson graduated as a doctor of dental surgery on May 15. Huser will be practicing dentistry in Knightstown, with Dr. Richard Armstrong and Dr. Amy Ploeger.
Students earn Ivy Tech certificates
NEW CASTLE — The New Castle Career Center recognized 96 students who earned an Ivy Tech certificate for the 2019-20 school year. Students are given the opportunity to earn between 5 and 30 dual credits during their career programs or early college program.
Students earning Ivy Tech certificates are:
Shenandoah: Mercades Armstrong, Austin Butcher, Alexis James, Jeremiah Jones, Allison King, Borru Kishpaugh, Mirayla Knowling, Caden Maple, Christopher Masters, Ashlyn Montgomery, Jacob Patton, Aubrey Ramsey, Courtney Stewart, Kara Surguy and Brooklyn Wilson.
Talbot named to Missouri Valley
dean’s list
MARSHALL, Mo. — Helena Talbot of Markleville has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Missouri Valley College. Talbot is a freshman majoring in psychology.
The requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average, at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.
Two named to Bob Jones lists
GREENVILLE, SC — The following local students were named to the president’s and dean’s lists at Bob Jones University for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester. Recipients include:
Anderson: Julia Maier, a junior communication disorders major
Alexandria: Isabel Vosburgh, a senior orchestral instrument performance major
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester. Recipients include:
Anderson: Samuel Dollens, a sophomore health sciences major; Preslie Plew, a senior nursing major; Grant Proctor, a junior health sciences major
Local students graduate from Trine
ANGOLA —Students on Trine University’s main campus completed degrees at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Local students include:
- Levi Bott of Summitville, bachelor’s in design engineering technology
- Noah Gaar of Pendleton, bachelor’s in exercise science
- Kierra Joiner of Anderson, associate’s in criminal justice
- Samantha Libler of Alexandria, bachelor’s in English
- Allen Richardson of Pendleton, bachelor’s in design engineering technology
