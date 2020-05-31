Lydia Cain named to dean’s list
FULTON, Mo. — Lydia Cain from Summitville was named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College.
Cain is a senior at Westminster.
The Herald Bulletin
