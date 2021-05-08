Mason awarded All-Star scholarship
The NBA, through the NBA All-Star 2021 Legacy Project, awarded Project H.O.P.E. a $50,000 grant to modernize the gym and basketball court at the Salvation Army in Anderson. There were 21 other agencies in Indiana awarded similar grants.
These agencies then nominated seniors in high school for a $2,100 college scholarship to a four-year university of their choice.
Rylan Mason was awarded the $2,100 scholarship as the nominee from Project H.O.P.E.
The Herald Bulletin
