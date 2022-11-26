Glesing accepted into Palmer College
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ashley Glesing, of Pendleton, has been accepted for enrollment for the fall 2022 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida.
Andersonian 2nd for video newscast
ANDERSON — The College Media Association has recognized Anderson University’s Andersonian’s newscast as second in the nation in the “best video newscast” category.
The CMA is the nation’s premier association of student-operated media outlets such as student newspapers and multimedia news organizations.
“It’s quite an accomplishment for our students to be recognized in this way,” said Dr. David Baird, journalism professor and department chair. “I’m very proud that our small program can compete with much-larger universities across the nation. It’s been exactly 75 years since the Andersonian was founded, so this was a timely anniversary recognition.”
This latest award, announced in October, follows a number of other awards that the Andersonian and its sports section, Raven Watch, have won in recent years.
The Andersonian was founded in 1947 as a print newspaper but recently has switched to covering campus news in multimedia formats. The newscast is jointly produced with the department’s Black Bird Media Lab, a student-managed agency that provides the studio, equipment and technical staff.
Plew named to Lyric Choir
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bob Jones University recently named Hannah Plew, of Anderson, to the Lyric Choir, BJU’s all-women music ensemble.
Plew is a sophomore majoring in cross-cultural service.
Auditions are held at the beginning of each semester and are open to both music and non-music majors. The group is directed by Laura Brundage.
The Herald Bulletin