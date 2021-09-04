Enyeart named to dean’s list
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Summitville resident Zachary Enyeart has been named to the Columbia College of Missouri’s dean’s list for the summer semester. Enyeart attends the Fort Sill, Oklahoma, campus.
