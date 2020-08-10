ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools board meeting on Tuesday will be open to the public, although the number of people in the room will be limited to comply with the governor's executive orders.
The meeting agenda states that face coverings and social distancing will be required and designated seats will be provided in the hallway and lobby.
Sign-up sheets will be provided for those wishing to speak during public comments or during the 2021 budget public hearing.
The board of trustees meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
