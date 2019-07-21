ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1969 is planning its 50th class reunion for Saturday, Sept. 21, at LovEvent Banquet Hall and Catering, 1803 Broadway St.
The class will gather at Championship Lanes Bowling Alley, 1920 E. 53rd St., on Friday, Sept. 20, for a casual get-together from 6 to 10 p.m. Drinks and food will be available for purchase. Details are available at facebook.comlahsclassof69.
On Saturday, the group will tour the new Anderson High School. The tour will begin at 10 a.m. and last until noon. Free coffee and donuts will be served. AHS grads will be joined by Madison Heights and Highland grads. The Madison County Historical Society will be our hosts at the former Madison Heights location.
The Saturday evening festivities will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. The evening also will feature a DJ for dancing and music and a cash bar. Classmates that have passed away will be honored.
Registration fee is $40 per person. Send to AHS Class of '69, c/o Tim Edwards, 800 Eastgate Drive, Anderson, IN 46012.
Updated contact information is needed for the following classmates. Email CaroI Gillespie Greenburg at greenburgs@comcast.net with information.
