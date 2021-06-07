ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria City Council voted unanimously on Monday to change the start time of its meetings to 5:45 p.m. or immediately following the Board of Works meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month.
Over the past several months, the Board of Works meetings, which start at 5:30 p.m., have concluded within 15 minutes, leaving council members and the audience to wait for the official start time, as required by state law.
