Anderson City Court postpones sessions
ANDERSON – The Anderson City Court is postponing all city court sessions on a temporary basis.
Brooke Folkner, court administrator, said the staff will continue working in the court offices, but the court will be closed to the public.
Video arraignments with the judge will continue as normal, she said Thursday.
Paramount postpones two events
ANDERSON – This weekend’s activities at the Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom have been postponed due to any health concerns of guests and staff, a spokesperson said in a release Thursday.
The Ladies Night Out with “Footloose” movie that was scheduled Friday and the Spring Into Summer Craft Show on Saturday will be rescheduled. No other events have been postponed at this time.
The box office will remain open during normal business hours.
- The Herald Bulletin
