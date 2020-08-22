Anderson Museum of Art names Figures of Speech award winners

ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art has announced the winners of its ninth annual Figures of Speech exhibition.

In this exhibition, AMOA welcomes artists to submit artwork based on a figure of speech of their choosing. Those who placed in the show were named through a live reception shared on andersonart.org and YouTube.

Visitors are welcome to view the exhibition and to cast a vote for the “People’s Choice” category.

Award Winners

  • Best of Show: “Looking for Good News,” Julia Zollman Wickes of Indianapolis
  • First place: “Face the Music,” MaryEllen Bertram of Farmland
  • Second Place – “Gearing Up,” Jack Wickes of Indianapolis
  • Third Place – “Bathday,” Jerome Patryjak of Roseville, Michigan

Honorable Mentions

  • “Bigots & Buffoonery at the Border,” Scott Anderson of Hartford City
  • “On the 5th Day, Every Beast that Crawls,” Scott Anderson of Hartford City
  • “You Can Lead a Horse to Water,” Margot Bogue of Fishers
  • “With Grandma on the Farm,” David Johnson of Muncie
  • “Collateral Damage,” Jill Miller of Lambertville, Michigan
  • “Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries,” Gerald Traicoff of Carmel

Tags

Recommended for you