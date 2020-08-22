Anderson Museum of Art names Figures of Speech award winners
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art has announced the winners of its ninth annual Figures of Speech exhibition.
In this exhibition, AMOA welcomes artists to submit artwork based on a figure of speech of their choosing. Those who placed in the show were named through a live reception shared on andersonart.org and YouTube.
Visitors are welcome to view the exhibition and to cast a vote for the “People’s Choice” category.
Award Winners
- Best of Show: “Looking for Good News,” Julia Zollman Wickes of Indianapolis
- First place: “Face the Music,” MaryEllen Bertram of Farmland
- Second Place – “Gearing Up,” Jack Wickes of Indianapolis
- Third Place – “Bathday,” Jerome Patryjak of Roseville, Michigan
Honorable Mentions
- “Bigots & Buffoonery at the Border,” Scott Anderson of Hartford City
- “On the 5th Day, Every Beast that Crawls,” Scott Anderson of Hartford City
- “You Can Lead a Horse to Water,” Margot Bogue of Fishers
- “With Grandma on the Farm,” David Johnson of Muncie
- “Collateral Damage,” Jill Miller of Lambertville, Michigan
- “Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries,” Gerald Traicoff of Carmel
