ANDERSON —Anderson Police Department Citizens Academy classes show residents how the police department responds to calls, processes crime scenes and investigates the case to making the arrest and bringing the case to court.
These classes will be held for five Saturdays, Sept. 28 through Oct. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. and size is limited to 30 people.
• You will learn how police reports are taken and the process it takes getting the case assigned to investigators and prepared for court.
• Crime scene processing from photography, video, fingerprinting, and the use of Alternate Light Sources and other high-tech forensic equipment.
• Complete tour of the police department and experience demonstrations from the K-9 and SWAT teams.
• Defensive tactics and the use of deadly force and an opportunity to use a shooting simulator.
Anyone who is interested should email citizensacademy@cityofanderson.com and place the words "2019 Citizens Academy" in the subject line.
In the message include your name, age, phone number where you can be reached, and a short paragraph or two about yourself and your interest in the training. You may also drop off or mail a letter with the same information to: Anderson Police Department Citizens Academy, 1040 Main St., Anderson, IN 46016.
Submissions must be turned in by Sept. 21.
