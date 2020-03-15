INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel Stevens is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2020 legislative session, according to State Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton.
Stevens is a senior at Anderson University studying criminal justice with a minor in marketing. He is the son of Michael and Rebecca Stevens, and he graduated from Braden River High School in Bradenton, Florida.
As a page intern, Stevens leads tours of the Statehouse as well as workshops about Indiana’s state government for the Senate’s Page Program, which allows middle- and high-school students to spend a day at the Statehouse learning about the legislative process.
