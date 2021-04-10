Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Tom and Ashley Harty, Yorktown, April 1.
A boy to Libby Gibson and Ryan Leach, Anderson, April 2.
A boy to Emily Callen and Ricky Bodily, Ingalls, April 2.
A boy to Morgan Shroyer and Blade Rheinhart, Hartford City, April 2.
A boy to Kamalject Kaur and Manbreet Singh, Anderson, April 3.
A girl to Abagail Lopez and Israel Cruz, Anderson, April 4.
A girl to Chelsea Flowers and Jacob Hudson, Frankton, April 5.
A boy to Laqueeta Owensby, Anderson, April 6.
A girl to Jordan and Marina Wilson-Garrison, Anderson, April 6.
HENRY COUNTY
A girl to Alexa Donoghue, New Castle, April 5.
