Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Tom and Ashley Harty, Yorktown, April 1.

A boy to Libby Gibson and Ryan Leach, Anderson, April 2.

A boy to Emily Callen and Ricky Bodily, Ingalls, April 2.

A boy to Morgan Shroyer and Blade Rheinhart, Hartford City, April 2.

A boy to Kamalject Kaur and Manbreet Singh, Anderson, April 3.

A girl to Abagail Lopez and Israel Cruz, Anderson, April 4.

A girl to Chelsea Flowers and Jacob Hudson, Frankton, April 5.

A boy to Laqueeta Owensby, Anderson, April 6.

A girl to Jordan and Marina Wilson-Garrison, Anderson, April 6.

HENRY COUNTY

A girl to Alexa Donoghue, New Castle, April 5.

