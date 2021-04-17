Births
Recent births at area hospitals include:
COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
A girl to Jordan and Marina Wilson-Garrison, Anderson, April 6.
A girl to Brett and Stephanie Sanders, Frankton, April 8.
A girl to Airyanna Trueblood and Spencer Stinger, Indianapolis, April 8.
A girl to Clark and Jennifer Smith, Anderson, April 8.
A boy to Samantha Harsh and Andrew Ouimette, Anderson, April 8.
A girl to Hailey Brown and Elijah Coble, Alexandria, April 10.
A boy to Taylor Smith and Jesse Howerton, Alexandria, April 12.
A girl to Annie Gates and Gavin Isbell, Anderson, April 12.
A girl to Corey and Brittnee McCord, Anderson, April 13.
A boy to Torren Fields and Andrew Johnson, Muncie, April 13.
A boy to Megan Jordan and Devin Palmer, Muncie, April 14.
HENRY COUNTY
A girl to Amber Charello and Colton Dodd, Anderson, April 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.