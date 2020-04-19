LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A boy to Kylie Nicole Whiteman and Ceenan Ryan Ellis, Alexandria, April 1.

A boy to Ryan Christopher and Brittany Nichole Kraus, Anderson, April 1.

A boy to Crisstoper Jason Allender and Tabitha Nicole Cox, Lapel, April 2.

A girl to Audrey Ann Wable and Cedric Deandre Anderson, Anderson, April 8.

A girl to Mathew David and Jacqueline Sharon Montgomery, Alexandria, April 8.

COMMUNITY

A girl to Matt and Samantha Stainbrook, Hagerstown, April 14.

A boy to Felizia Shelby, Anderson, April 14.

A boy to Taylor Andrews, Anderson, April 14.

