Recent births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Kylie Nicole Whiteman and Ceenan Ryan Ellis, Alexandria, April 1.
A boy to Ryan Christopher and Brittany Nichole Kraus, Anderson, April 1.
A boy to Crisstoper Jason Allender and Tabitha Nicole Cox, Lapel, April 2.
A girl to Audrey Ann Wable and Cedric Deandre Anderson, Anderson, April 8.
A girl to Mathew David and Jacqueline Sharon Montgomery, Alexandria, April 8.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Matt and Samantha Stainbrook, Hagerstown, April 14.
A boy to Felizia Shelby, Anderson, April 14.
A boy to Taylor Andrews, Anderson, April 14.
