LOGO19 Births.jpg

Births

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to James and Alison Maynard, Elwood, April 14.

A girl to David IV and Angel Teague, Anderson, April 15.

A girl to Adelaida Lopez Cruz, Anderson, April 16.

A boy to Madison E. Mack and Jason Pitts II, Anderson, April 16.

Twins, a boy and a girl, to David and Kelcee K. Wise, Muncie, April 16.

A boy to Ashlee McColley and Anthony Forrer, Anderson, April 17.

A boy to Chelsea Craig and Walter Hughes II, Anderson, April 18.

Twins, a boy and a girl, to Shamaris Stewart and Joseph McGrew, Anderson, April 18.

A boy to Elaina Taylor and Sean Joyner, Anderson, April 19.

A boy to Tenera Streeter and Jesse Sawyer, Anderson, April 20.

Tags

Trending Video