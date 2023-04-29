LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Neil and Ashley Helweg, Lapel, April 13.

A girl to Reynalda Bautista and Jeweleon Farris, Anderson, April 15.

A girl to Kelsey Garrett and Noah Johnson, Anderson, April 16.

A boy to Megan Bell and Harry Iliff, Anderson, April 16.

A boy to Alexandra Smith and Todd Hieatt, Alexandria, April 22.

A girl to Austin and Ashley Hagmaier, Anderson, April 24.

A girl to Makayla Prosser and Darion Anthony, Anderson, April 24.

A girl to Mina Shelton and Curtis Ailes, Marion, April 26.

