Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to McKinzie Maiden and Jamel Hamilton, Anderson, March 24.
A boy to Kailey Cooper and Donovan Salyer, Anderson, March 24.
A girl to Leslie Eckerty and Jeremy Christensen, Anderson, March 25.
A boy to Elle Newton and Harry Iliff, Anderson, March 25.
A boy to Nicole Jones, Anderson, March 25.
A boy to Teri Kidwell and Rex Stansberry, Frankton, March 26.
A girl to Shadi Jacobs Miner and Christopher Edmonds, Anderson, March 26.
A boy to Rachael Baker and Eric Conley, Muncie, March 26.
A boy to Bradley and Christine Johnson, Muncie, March 28.
A boy to Cherokee Helms and Joshua Hansen, Alexandria, March 31.
A girl to Mayla Blanco and Preston Allen, Anderson, March 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.