LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to McKinzie Maiden and Jamel Hamilton, Anderson, March 24.

A boy to Kailey Cooper and Donovan Salyer, Anderson, March 24.

A girl to Leslie Eckerty and Jeremy Christensen, Anderson, March 25.

A boy to Elle Newton and Harry Iliff, Anderson, March 25.

A boy to Nicole Jones, Anderson, March 25.

A boy to Teri Kidwell and Rex Stansberry, Frankton, March 26.

A girl to Shadi Jacobs Miner and Christopher Edmonds, Anderson, March 26.

A boy to Rachael Baker and Eric Conley, Muncie, March 26.

A boy to Bradley and Christine Johnson, Muncie, March 28.

A boy to Cherokee Helms and Joshua Hansen, Alexandria, March 31.

A girl to Mayla Blanco and Preston Allen, Anderson, March 31.

Tags

Trending Video