Area births at local hospitals:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Roslynn Wood and Toby Smith, Anderson, April 20.

A girl to Joshua and Adrea Niccum, Muncie, April 20.

A boy to Kendra Patrick and Trevor Fippen, Anderson, April 21.

A girl to Krystal McKenzie and Amir Aghaei, Anderson, April 22.

A girl to John and Shelby Stone, Anderson, April 22.

A boy to Jazmin Hudson and Dashawn Jones, Anderson, April 23.

A boy to Exondria Scheetz and Kameron Miller, Elwood, April 24.

A girl to Cianna Hobbs and Wyatt Gulley, New Castle, April 26.

A girl to Danielle Pitts and Johnny Mikesell, Elwood, April 26.

A girl to Lora Boudreaux and Christopher Gilles, Elwood, April 27.

