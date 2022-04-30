Area births at local hospitals:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Roslynn Wood and Toby Smith, Anderson, April 20.
A girl to Joshua and Adrea Niccum, Muncie, April 20.
A boy to Kendra Patrick and Trevor Fippen, Anderson, April 21.
A girl to Krystal McKenzie and Amir Aghaei, Anderson, April 22.
A girl to John and Shelby Stone, Anderson, April 22.
A boy to Jazmin Hudson and Dashawn Jones, Anderson, April 23.
A boy to Exondria Scheetz and Kameron Miller, Elwood, April 24.
A girl to Cianna Hobbs and Wyatt Gulley, New Castle, April 26.
A girl to Danielle Pitts and Johnny Mikesell, Elwood, April 26.
A girl to Lora Boudreaux and Christopher Gilles, Elwood, April 27.