Recent births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Leah Marie Carson and Cayden Robert Wheat, Anderson, July 14.
A girl to Bethany Lynn Murdock and George Lee Sanford, Anderson, July 15.
A girl to Lee Andrew and Alyssa Ann Crownover, Muncie, July 15.
A girl to Zackery Tod and April Lynn Webb, Anderson, July 16.
A boy to Samantha Wicker, Anderson, July 17.
A boy to Hannah Jewel Conn, Anderson, July 22.
A girl to Estephany Guadall Jaurez-Salgado and Gabriel Figueroa-Amezcua, Anderson, July 22.
A boy to Tony Allen and Crystal Ann White, Anderson, July 24.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Ryan and Shelby Ramsey, Alexandria, July 21.
A girl to Amada Cuautle Hernandez and Jose Martinez, Elwood, July 21.
A girl to Kendra Patterson and Christopher Shaw, Albany, July 21.
A boy to Makayla Davis and Marquese Goins, Muncie, July 22.
A girl to Ashley Giselbach and Donald Bixby, Elwood, July 24.
A boy to Willie and Mary Bryant, Anderson, July 25.
