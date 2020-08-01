LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A boy to Leah Marie Carson and Cayden Robert Wheat, Anderson, July 14.

A girl to Bethany Lynn Murdock and George Lee Sanford, Anderson, July 15.

A girl to Lee Andrew and Alyssa Ann Crownover, Muncie, July 15.

A girl to Zackery Tod and April Lynn Webb, Anderson, July 16.

A boy to Samantha Wicker, Anderson, July 17.

A boy to Hannah Jewel Conn, Anderson, July 22.

A girl to Estephany Guadall Jaurez-Salgado and Gabriel Figueroa-Amezcua, Anderson, July 22.

A boy to Tony Allen and Crystal Ann White, Anderson, July 24.

COMMUNITY

A girl to Ryan and Shelby Ramsey, Alexandria, July 21.

A girl to Amada Cuautle Hernandez and Jose Martinez, Elwood, July 21.

A girl to Kendra Patterson and Christopher Shaw, Albany, July 21.

A boy to Makayla Davis and Marquese Goins, Muncie, July 22.

A girl to Ashley Giselbach and Donald Bixby, Elwood, July 24.

A boy to Willie and Mary Bryant, Anderson, July 25.