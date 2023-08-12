Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Ciara Hathaway and Corey Potts, Daleville, Aug. 2.
Twin girls to Drew and Kacie Hall, Muncie, Aug. 3.
A boy to Amanda Wine and Paul Rethamel, Anderson, Aug. 4.
A boy to Larry and Kylie Gamble, Alexandria, Aug. 5.
A girl to James and Autumn Hancock, Muncie, Aug. 7.
A boy to Carlos and Hayley Cortes, Anderson, Aug. 8.
A girl to Angel Cutsinger and Dylan Trent, Alexandria, Aug. 8.
A boy to Tania Patterson, Anderson, Aug. 8.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Kaylah Ball and Robert Rooks, Anderson, July 24.
A girl to Caitlyn Clarkstone and Dylan Gordon, Anderson, July 25.
A boy to Zachery and Kaitlyn Rector, Summitville, July 26.