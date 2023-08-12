LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Ciara Hathaway and Corey Potts, Daleville, Aug. 2.

Twin girls to Drew and Kacie Hall, Muncie, Aug. 3.

A boy to Amanda Wine and Paul Rethamel, Anderson, Aug. 4.

A boy to Larry and Kylie Gamble, Alexandria, Aug. 5.

A girl to James and Autumn Hancock, Muncie, Aug. 7.

A boy to Carlos and Hayley Cortes, Anderson, Aug. 8.

A girl to Angel Cutsinger and Dylan Trent, Alexandria, Aug. 8.

A boy to Tania Patterson, Anderson, Aug. 8.

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A boy to Kaylah Ball and Robert Rooks, Anderson, July 24.

A girl to Caitlyn Clarkstone and Dylan Gordon, Anderson, July 25.

A boy to Zachery and Kaitlyn Rector, Summitville, July 26.

