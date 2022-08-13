Area local births include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Caprice Gill and Dtonio Ivey, Anderson, Aug. 3.
A girl to Angelia Dysart and Frederick Ward, Anderson, Aug. 3.
A girl to Jay and Kaylah Bendes, Daleville, Aug. 3.
A boy to Marissa Graham and Palmer Pickett, Anderson, Aug. 4.
A boy to Peggy Sizelove and Cory Jones, Alexandria, Aug. 5.
A boy to Aaron and Chelsea Schillinger, Springport, Aug. 8.
A girl to Henry and Melissa Rodriguez, Alexandria, Aug. 9.
A boy to Austin and Keely Stevens, Yorktown, Aug. 9.