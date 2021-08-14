Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Alizabeth Helm and Jaden Burgette, Anderson, Aug. 2.
A girl to Kaitlin Alcanter and Douglas Cannon, Marion, Aug. 2.
A boy to Ashley Devore and Dakota Kelley, Alexandria, Aug. 2.
A girl to Stephanie Stranger and Johnathan Prudhomme, Elwood, Aug. 2.
A girl to Matthew and Ashley Trice, Alexandria, Aug. 5.
A girl to Morgan Blackford, Anderson, Aug. 6.
A boy to Renita Goins, Anderson, Aug. 6.
A girl to Erica Troutman and Zachary Hill, Elwood, Aug. 8.
A boy to Mariah Hitchell and Jordan Rainey, Anderson, Aug. 8.
A girl to Simara Rouse and Darius Wolf, Anderson, Aug. 9.
A girl to Madalyn Galbreath and Charles Zirkle, Anderson, Aug. 10.
A boy to Devin and Chelsea Garrison, Gaston, Aug. 10.
