LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Eric and Maria Shannon, Anderson, July 12.

A girl to Michael and Mackenzie Deckard, Anderson, July 13.

A girl to Alize Jones and Jalen Swain, Anderson, July 13.

A boy to Breanna Eveslage and Steve Husted, Anderson, July 13.

A girl to Jonathan and Colleen Gordillo, Daleville, July 14.

A boy to Destiny Shafer and Adam Smith, Muncie, July 14.

A boy to Michaela Byrd and Demeterius Elliott, Anderson, Aug. 5.

A girl to Stephen and Amy Masters, Anderson, Aug. 5.

A boy to Dylan and Madison Nevins, Anderson, Aug. 5.

A boy to Trinidy Dobbscurts, Gaston, Aug. 5.

A girl to Charles and Franshae Layne, Anderson, Aug. 6.

A boy to Justin and Melinda Jessup, Muncie, Aug. 6.

A girl to Ryan and Stephanie Hooker, Anderson, Aug. 6.

A girl to Angela Prater and Brayton Holdcraft, Anderson, Aug. 7.

A boy to Luz Moralesrivera, Anderson, Aug. 7.

A girl to Weihan and Lili Liu, Muncie, Aug. 9.

A girl to Brianne Beadle and Jack Cluff, Anderson, Aug. 10.

A boy to Haley Stoops and Kyle Burris, New Castle, Aug. 11.

A girl to Annotta Gray and Zachary Stewart, Anderson, Aug. 11.

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A boy to Marissa Mae Nettles and Jacob Stephen Young, Anderson, Aug. 3.

A girl to Angelica Elizabeth and Jennifer Nicole Paul, Anderson, Aug. 6.

A boy to Dorothy Isabelle Parker and James Kaden Laswell, Anderson, Aug. 6.

Tags

Recommended for you