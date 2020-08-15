Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Eric and Maria Shannon, Anderson, July 12.
A girl to Michael and Mackenzie Deckard, Anderson, July 13.
A girl to Alize Jones and Jalen Swain, Anderson, July 13.
A boy to Breanna Eveslage and Steve Husted, Anderson, July 13.
A girl to Jonathan and Colleen Gordillo, Daleville, July 14.
A boy to Destiny Shafer and Adam Smith, Muncie, July 14.
A boy to Michaela Byrd and Demeterius Elliott, Anderson, Aug. 5.
A girl to Stephen and Amy Masters, Anderson, Aug. 5.
A boy to Dylan and Madison Nevins, Anderson, Aug. 5.
A boy to Trinidy Dobbscurts, Gaston, Aug. 5.
A girl to Charles and Franshae Layne, Anderson, Aug. 6.
A boy to Justin and Melinda Jessup, Muncie, Aug. 6.
A girl to Ryan and Stephanie Hooker, Anderson, Aug. 6.
A girl to Angela Prater and Brayton Holdcraft, Anderson, Aug. 7.
A boy to Luz Moralesrivera, Anderson, Aug. 7.
A girl to Weihan and Lili Liu, Muncie, Aug. 9.
A girl to Brianne Beadle and Jack Cluff, Anderson, Aug. 10.
A boy to Haley Stoops and Kyle Burris, New Castle, Aug. 11.
A girl to Annotta Gray and Zachary Stewart, Anderson, Aug. 11.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Marissa Mae Nettles and Jacob Stephen Young, Anderson, Aug. 3.
A girl to Angelica Elizabeth and Jennifer Nicole Paul, Anderson, Aug. 6.
A boy to Dorothy Isabelle Parker and James Kaden Laswell, Anderson, Aug. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.