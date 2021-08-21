LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Tyler and Haylie Reese, Muncie, Aug. 11.

A boy to Kymberlie Merideth and Brandon Anderson, Anderson, Aug. 11.

A girl to Bright and Lily Afriyie, Muncie, Aug. 12.

A boy to Cody and Falyn Landrum, Alexandria, Aug. 12.

A girl to Anthony and Karyssa Hoolehan, Muncie, Aug. 12.

A girl to Savannah Kreager and Jason Grubb, Windfall, Aug. 13.

A girl to Jordan and Payton McDaniel, Frankton, Aug. 13.

A boy to Henry and Melissa Rodriguez, Alexandria, Aug. 15.

A boy to Caitlin Bailey and Donovan Beeler, Anderson, Aug. 16.

A boy to Courtney Harvey and Drew Weller, Anderson, Aug. 16.

A girl to Monica Hicks and Tyler Franklin, Anderson, Aug. 17.

HENRY COUNTY

A girl to Breeanne Widener and Zach Smithson, Anderson, Aug. 2.

Tags

Trending Video