Recent births include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Tyler and Haylie Reese, Muncie, Aug. 11.
A boy to Kymberlie Merideth and Brandon Anderson, Anderson, Aug. 11.
A girl to Bright and Lily Afriyie, Muncie, Aug. 12.
A boy to Cody and Falyn Landrum, Alexandria, Aug. 12.
A girl to Anthony and Karyssa Hoolehan, Muncie, Aug. 12.
A girl to Savannah Kreager and Jason Grubb, Windfall, Aug. 13.
A girl to Jordan and Payton McDaniel, Frankton, Aug. 13.
A boy to Henry and Melissa Rodriguez, Alexandria, Aug. 15.
A boy to Caitlin Bailey and Donovan Beeler, Anderson, Aug. 16.
A boy to Courtney Harvey and Drew Weller, Anderson, Aug. 16.
A girl to Monica Hicks and Tyler Franklin, Anderson, Aug. 17.
HENRY COUNTY
A girl to Breeanne Widener and Zach Smithson, Anderson, Aug. 2.
