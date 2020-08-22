Births
Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Savannah Pitts and William Taylor, Alexandria, Aug. 13.
A girl to Selena Brown and Emperor Newsom, Anderson, Aug. 13.
A boy to Christian Barnhart and Edmund Peters, Pendleton, Aug. 13.
A girl to Madison Juday, Anderson, Aug. 13.
A boy to Karlei Stohler, Anderson, Aug. 14.
A girl to Taylor Huth, New Castle, Aug. 15.
A boy to Casandra Cox, Anderson, Aug. 15.
A boy to Taylor Medenwald and Harley Fox, Anderson, Aug. 17.
A girl to Amber Waters and Scott Raper, Anderson, Aug. 17.
A boy to Aurelius and Laure Maclin, Anderson, Aug. 18.
A boy to Cierra Keller and Jeffrey Herring, Anderson, Aug. 18.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Marissa Mae Nettles and Jacob Stephen Young, Anderson, Aug. 3.
A girl to Jennifer Nicole and Angelica Elizabeth Paul, Anderson, Aug. 6.
A boy to Dorothy Isabelle Parker and James Kaden Laswell, Anderson, Aug. 6.
