LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Katelyn Vest and Chase Wylie, Elwood, Aug. 18.

A girl to Charlene Clark, Elwood, Aug. 18.

A boy to Travis and Cierra Rushing, Anderson, Aug. 18.

A girl to Elizabeth Armendariz and Tyler Mason, Anderson, Aug. 19.

A girl to Courtney Merril and Christopher Krystofiak, Muncie, Aug. 19.

A girl to Phillip and Megan Rowe, Anderson, Aug. 20.

A boy to Cathythrn Branham and Scott Earlywine, Anderson, Aug. 20.

A boy to Cheyenne Taliaferro, Alexandria, Aug. 20.

A girl to Chad and Kylie Padgett, Walton, Aug. 22.

A girl to Zach and Jessica Day, Anderson, Aug. 23.

A boy to Sebrina Ferguson, Anderson, Aug. 23.

A boy to Angelina Prater and Brayton Holdcraft, Anderson, Aug. 24.

A girl to Jasmyn Short and Brian McVay, Anderson, Aug. 24.

Tags

Trending Video