Recent births at local hospitals include:
A girl to Katelyn Vest and Chase Wylie, Elwood, Aug. 18.
A girl to Charlene Clark, Elwood, Aug. 18.
A boy to Travis and Cierra Rushing, Anderson, Aug. 18.
A girl to Elizabeth Armendariz and Tyler Mason, Anderson, Aug. 19.
A girl to Courtney Merril and Christopher Krystofiak, Muncie, Aug. 19.
A girl to Phillip and Megan Rowe, Anderson, Aug. 20.
A boy to Cathythrn Branham and Scott Earlywine, Anderson, Aug. 20.
A boy to Cheyenne Taliaferro, Alexandria, Aug. 20.
A girl to Chad and Kylie Padgett, Walton, Aug. 22.
A girl to Zach and Jessica Day, Anderson, Aug. 23.
A boy to Sebrina Ferguson, Anderson, Aug. 23.
A boy to Angelina Prater and Brayton Holdcraft, Anderson, Aug. 24.
A girl to Jasmyn Short and Brian McVay, Anderson, Aug. 24.
